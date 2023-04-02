Home News Another signatory of the peace agreement was assassinated in Bahía Solano
Another signatory of the peace agreement was assassinated in Bahía Solano

At noon yesterday, March 31, Levinson Valois Mosquera, an ex-combatant of the former FARC and signatory of the peace agreement, was killed by several bullets.

The event occurred in the Chambacú neighborhood of Ciudad Mutis, municipal seat of Bahía Solano.

The news was disseminated by the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace, Indepaz, through its account on the social network Twitter.

According to Indepaz, Valois Mosquera had stated that he had security problems before the National Protection Unit, UUNP, for which reason he was being accompanied in the process by a lawyer from the Autonomous System of Advice and Defense (SAAD).

