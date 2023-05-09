Another ‘sleeping brand’ ready to make a comeback. Walter Albini will be relaunched by Bidayat

The brand Walter Albini is ready to return to the scene. Bidayatsociety of Alsara Investment Groupa Swiss-based holding company founded by Rashid Mohamed Rashid, has acquired the intellectual property and a substantial part of the archives of the brand founded by the famous Italian designer who died in 1983. “The investment platform – reads a note – is starting a collaboration with various museums, cultural institutions, curators, publishers , media and luxury consultants to create awareness and recognition around the legacy of Walter Albini and its significant impact on the fashion industry, with the intention of reviving the iconic brand”. Rachid is also president of the maisons Valentino e Balmain as well as CEO of the fund Mayhoola for Investment which they belong to. Currently the manager also sits on the board of Katara Hospitality Group. To date, Bidayat includes the Egyptian fashion brand Okhteinthe Arab jewelry brand Azza Fahmy and the platform Fromm dedicated furniture company in Qatar.

In the 1960s Walter Albini worked closely with Mariuccia Mandelliknown as the crisisto which collaborations were later added with numerous Italian brands including Billy Ballo, Montedoro, Misterfox, Paula Signorini e Trell. During this period, Albini ushered in a new era for production methods, in particular he understood first of all the need for a different relationship between the designer and the producers. With this pioneering intuition, the designer introduced the idea of ​​collaborations between companies. With his own brand of the same name, he brought together five producers from different sectors for a single prêt-à-porter collection, affirming the concept of ‘total look’. Albini was also the first stylist to leave the historic Palazzo Pitti in Florence in favor of Milan, effectively giving life to the Women’s Collections in the Lombard capital.

Thanks to his own fashion house, Albini achieved success between the mid-70s and early 80s. His early death, which occurred at the age of only 42, did not facilitate the memory of the designer but his creations and the transformation he brought to the fashion world are still recognized by insiders and continue to inspire many fashion designers. Albini was the founding father of Italian prêt-à-porter and among the first to spread the concept of made in Italy around the world. The autumn/winter 1975-76 collection once again demonstrated his avant-garde skills by presenting both male and female models to underline the concept of unisex fashion. Albini experimented with new exhibition methods, for example by presenting his collections in the form of a photographic exhibition in an art gallery. In 1978 he unveiled his proposals in Milan in front of 3 thousand spectators. Besides fashion he was involved in projects related to art, costume design, furniture and cinema.

In recent days some rumors had been leaked relating to the return of the brand associated with the designer Alexander Michael. For now there is no confirmation of the involvement of the former creative director of Gucci in the Albini relaunch project. The contents of the Walter Albini archives were previously owned by Barbara Curtiswhose mother, Marisa Curti, was a longtime collector of Albinis from the very beginning. The archive represents the largest catalog of the brand’s clothing and accessories and includes garments, fabric accessories as well as jewellery, original designs and photographs. Dr. Barbara Curti will continue to follow the project as curator of the archive and consultant for Bidayat.

“We are honored to have rediscovered this hidden gem of Italian fashion and are currently studying Walter Albini’s vast archives to lay the foundations for the future of the eponymous brand. Walter Albini deserves to see his place claimed among the most important brands on the international fashion scene. The real challenge will be finding a leadership team of the right caliber to deliver on our vision and ambition,” said Rachid.

“I am delighted to join forces with Bidayat to continue to curate and enhance the potential of Walter Albini’s extraordinary archive. I look forward to being able to help ensure that many more generations can be inspired by the incredible talent of this designer, whose pursuit of perfection has changed the entire ecosystem of Italian fashion,” commented Barbara Curti, Chief Curator of the archive of Walter Albini.

The return of Walter Albini follows those of historic luxury houses which, in recent years, have been rediscovered thanks to new investments, including Schiaparelli, Mila Beautiful e Courreges.