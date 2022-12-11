Home News Another strong cold air is brewing and warm and cherished_China Jiangsu Net
On December 8, the weather was gloomy, but fortunately, the temperature was not low, with a minimum temperature of 8.3°C and a maximum temperature of 11.7°C, which was relatively comfortable. However, it has entered the snow solar term, and coldness must be the main tone of the weather stage. No, there is another strong cold air that is brewing, so keep warm and cherish it.

In the next ten days, there will be a weak precipitation process from December 9 to 10, and the rest of the period will be dominated by cloudy weather. In terms of temperature, the highest temperature is 8°C to 13°C from December 9th to 13th, the lowest temperature is 8°C to 10°C from December 9th to 10th, and the lowest temperature will drop to 0°C due to the cold air at night on December 10th Around, on December 14th, there will be another strong cold air attack. In winter, the cold air is frequent, the weather is changeable, and the temperature fluctuates. Please pay attention to reasonable arrangements for daily life and care for yourself.

Specific weather forecast: December 9th is cloudy with light rain sometimes, northeasterly wind 3 to 4, temperature 9°C to 13°C; December 10th the light rain gradually stops and turns cloudy, temperature 9°C to 13°C; December 11th is cloudy Partly cloudy with a temperature of 2°C to 9°C. (Reporter Zhu Qiuxia)

