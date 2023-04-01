Home News Another success for Pakistan
After getting out of the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Pakistan has achieved another success at the global level and the European Union has removed Pakistan from the list of high-risk countries, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce. Additional conditions for EU legal and economic operators will not apply, however, as the EU’s high-risk list indicates poor anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing systems in the countries concerned. According to the European Commission, while removing the name of Pakistan from the list of high-risk countries, it has admitted that Pakistan has taken strict measures against money laundering. was included in the European Union countries, which had created obstacles in the legal and financial transactions of Pakistani institutions and individuals in the European Union countries, but now the European Union has announced that the institutions of the member countries can now transact with Pakistani citizens and legal entities. There is no need to apply the relevant laws. Prior to this, in November last year, the United Kingdom also removed Pakistan from the list of high-risk countries through a legal document, Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar said in a statement. Federal Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s tireless efforts in removing Pakistan from the list of high-risk third countries on behalf of the European Union, he said that we have removed the flaws that are necessary for the international financial system. The danger was being declared that ‘European Union countries will no longer need to apply Enhanced Customer Discrepancy while dealing with Pakistan, the application of the law imposed on Pakistan by the European Union had put an unnecessary burden on our economy’. Meanwhile, according to another news, the High Commissioner of Australia in Pakistan met Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar. Agreed, this is a manifestation of the fact that the results of the European Union’s exclusion of Pakistan from the list of high-risk countries have begun to emerge, since Pakistan has been stagnant in terms of exports to Australia for many years. After the end of sanctions on Pakistan, not only Australia but also other European countries will now take steps to normalize trade activities with Pakistan, which will increase Pakistan’s exports and solve the problem of Pakistan’s lack of foreign exchange reserves. .

