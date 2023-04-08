Saturday April 8, 2023, 2:02 pm

Pyongyang (Net News) North Korea has tested a drone with nuclear capability under the surface of the sea.

The drone named Hail 2 traveled a distance of 1000 kilometers under water for 71 hours and 6 minutes and successfully hit the target.

According to North Korea’s official media, the purpose of the drone test is to show strength to the US and South Korea. North Korea has named the underwater drone as ‘Tsunami’.