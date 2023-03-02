Changes continue in the Ministry of Mines, this time Giovanny Franco Sepúlveda, who served as vice minister of the portfolio, resigned.

It should be remembered that in January the Vice Minister of Energy, Belizza Ruiz, also resigned at the request of the national government.

Through a statement, the Ministry thanked the engineer for his work these four months in the Vice Ministry.

“The Ministry of Mines and Energy continues to work for a fair energy transition, facing the country, to move towards responsible mining, supported by the private sector and hand in hand with the communities, seeking a balance between the economic, the social and environmental, as one of the main proposals of the Government”, indicates the letter

On the other hand, they announced that the director of Mining Formalization, Johana Rocha, will be in charge of the position.

Rocha is a lawyer with a postgraduate degree in Human Rights, International Humanitarian Law and Political Science. She has 15 years of experience in sectors such as international, environmental and mining law.

It is important to mention that the departure of Belizza Ruiz occurred in the midst of a controversy that indicated that the former official had many differences with the Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez, which was the trigger for her to leave the portfolio.

Ruiz, through Cambio Magazine, made another series of complaints, including a possible conflict of interest. According to the former vice minister, two of the power generation companies were promoted by Minister Vélez, in which she demanded that one person participate in two boards of directors.

I don’t want to give the name, because I don’t know exactly the reasons why he proposes the person. There are the letters, you can request them from the management of state companies. A letter signed by the minister requesting that a person participate in two boards of directors of two generation companies does not make any legal sense, because they are two companies that are disputing a market. How can the same person participate in two boards of directors of two companies that are disputing an electricity market?” said the former official.