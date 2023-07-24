Home » Another victim of Bara Tehsil Compound suicide blast died




Web Desk: Another person injured in Bara tehsil compound suicide blast in Khyber district died in the hospital. Sources said that the police officer Abdul Hadi was undergoing treatment at Hayatabad Medical Complex in Hashawar. Meanwhile, he succumbed to his injuries. According to police sources, the number of martyrs has increased to 4.

