Pakistan beat New Zealand by 102 runs in the fourth ODI in Karachi on Friday thanks to a brilliant century by captain Babar Azam.

The highlight of the match at the National Cricket Stadium today was Babar scoring the fastest 5000 runs in the ODI format.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 334 runs in response to which the New Zealand team piled on a total score of 233 and with this success, the Pakistani cricket team became the top of the ICC rankings.

The 28-year-old Babar took the record from South African batsman Hashim Amla when he reached the milestone in his 97th innings of 99 ODIs.

Amla got this honor in the 101st innings of 104 matches.

Babar is the 14th Pakistani batsman to score 5000 runs in ODI format. Inzamam-ul-Haq’s 11,701 is the highest scorer for Pakistan.

The visiting team won the toss and decided to field first at the National Cricket Stadium today.

Opener Fakhar Zaman, who scored centuries for Pakistan in the first two matches of the five-match ODI series, could not perform much today and scored just 14 runs in the seventh over to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell off Matt Henry.

Catching.

For the second wicket, Sham Masood and skipper Babar put up a good partnership and took the score to 86, but Shaun returned to the pavilion for 44 runs in the 17th over.

Babar at the other end continued his usual class innings and took the score to 128 with wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

On this occasion, Rizwan was run out after scoring 24 runs. After his departure, Agha Salman supported Babur well.

Babar scored his 17th ODI century in this match. With the partnership of both the batsmen, Pakistan managed to score 334 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

Brajman Babar, ranked first in the ICC rankings for the last two years, hit 10 fours today. He was dismissed in the 48th over by debutant Ben Lister.

In the last overs of the Pakistani innings, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi scored 23 runs not out with the help of three sixes and one four off just seven balls.

Pakistan scored 94 runs in the last 10 overs today.

Mark Chapman of New Zealand playing a shot against Pakistan. (AP)​​​​​​

On behalf of New Zealand, Henry took three wickets for 65 runs, while Lister and Ash Sodhi took one wicket each.

Chasing 335 runs, the visitors got off to an unimpressive start and both their openers Will Young (15 runs) and Blundell (23 runs) returned to the pavilion in the ninth over.

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham then took over the innings and took a cautious approach to take the total to 2/123 in 25 overs.

On this occasion Mitchell scored 34 runs and caught Shaheen Afridi on Usama Mir’s ball.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

With Mitchell out, in-form middle-order batsman Mark Champion combined with Latham to accelerate the run-scoring pace.

The two batsmen put on a 38-ball 50-run partnership, including Latham’s 13 and Mitchell’s 37.

With this partnership, Pakistan’s grip on the match was starting to look weak when Shaheen Afridi had Latham caught out by Mohammad Rizwan.

Latham played a key role in keeping New Zealand in the match by scoring 60 runs off 76 balls.

New Zealand needed 132 runs in 14 overs when Chapman too was bowled by Osama, after which the visitors’ chances of a comeback in the match began to fade.

Chapman scored 44 off 33 balls, including four fours and three sixes.

On behalf of Pakistan, Usama Mir dismissed four players by giving 43 runs while Muhammad Wasim Jr. dismissed three players.

Haris Rauf took two wickets and Shaheen Afridi took only one wicket.