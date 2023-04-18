Another wolf native to Dorsten – Westphalia-Lippe – News

Land pays in proven cases

The country recommends that livestock keepers in wolf areas build protective fences for their herds. There are funding opportunities for this, about which, among other things, a service hotline from the Chamber of Agriculture provides information. In wolf areas, pet owners can also be compensated after wolf attacks.

Some animal breeders around the Schermbeck wolf area, i.e. in the Münsterland, the Ruhr area and on the Lower Rhine, have repeatedly spoken out against the uncontrolled spread of wolves. However, the animals are under strictly controlled species protection and are considered shy. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia checks conspicuous wolves, but sees no justification for a possible shooting down.

