ANR obtains its own majority in the Senate, PLRA 12 seats and Crusade 5

The National Republican Association (ANR) made one of its best elections this Sunday, and for the first time in history it would have its own majority in the Senate, since it obtained 23 seats for the next period that begins on July 1 of this year. The PLRA will have 12 seats, while Payo got 5; PEN, 2; and PQ, FG and Yo Creo, 1 each.

This is exactly what they had been predicting, just as they had announced that Payo Cubas would become the third force. With the results of the TREP, this was confirmed, since the National Crusade displaced the Guasu Front, obtaining five places. Not even Fernando Lugo got a bench. The only one that was achieved in the FG will be occupied by Esperanza Martínez.

Patria Querida keeps one, and it will go to Orlando Penner.

As for the National Meeting, there will be two places: for the current deputy Kattya González and the current senator Patrick Kemper. To be more precise, the Colorados obtained more than 1,300,000 votes; the Alliance just over 700,000.

National Crusade got more than 331,000 votes; Encounter, 148,000; Dear Homeland 72,000; while the FG more than 60,000. Currently, there are 17 Colorados, and they always needed political agreements with other sectors to reach the board of directors, and to support government projects.

What is not yet defined is whether or not the division between Chartists and Abdists will continue, as it currently exists.

The most voted. The Colorado with the most votes was Silvio Ovelar, who became known by the nickname “Trato Apu’a”, after he was filmed buying IDs in an election.

Several current deputies will now go to the Upper House, including Derlis Maidana, Arnaldo Samaniego, Basilio Bachi Núñez, Colym Soroka and David Rivas.

Those who achieved the rekutu are Lilian Samaniego, Oscar Solomon, Derlis Osorio, Juan Afara, Enrique Riera, Javier Zacarias and Blanca Ovelar.

In addition, there is the former governor of Paraguarí Juan Carlos Baruja; Lizarella Valiente, wife of Mayor Oscar Nenecho Rodriguez; the businessman Louis Pettengill.

Also, the former Minister of Social Development Mario Varela; the former head of Essap Natalicio Chase; the former Minister of Industry Gustavo Leite; and Pipo Díaz Verón, brother of former prosecutor Javier Díaz Verón.

blue tents

The Liberals lost a seat for the next period. They had obtained 13 in 2018, and one more after the expulsion of Jorge Oviedo Matto, from Unace, adding a total of 14 senators.

Among the most voted figures Enrique Salyn Buzarquis. He is followed by Edgar Lopez and several current deputies such as Sergio Rojas, Celeste Amarilla and Edgar Ortiz.

Those who got the rekutu were José Ledesma, and Abel González, who was on the list of substitutes in this period, and was the one who replaced Oviedo Matto.

Since the PDP (Progressive Democratic Party) joined the Alliance, Rafael Filizzola got a seat, while his wife Desirée Masi says goodbye during this parliamentary period.

The former candidate for mayor of Asunción Eduardo Nakayama is another of those who won a seat. Dionisio Amarilla, who had been expelled during this period for alleged misuse of influences, is another who returned.

third force

The National Crusade, led by Paraguayo Cubas, came in third place, both in the candidacy for the presidency and for the Senate.

Cubas had secured a seat in this period, but was later expelled, after a series of embarrassing incidents. According to the TREP, he got 5 seats, and the one with the most votes was his wife Yolanda Paredes. Rafael Esquivel, alias Mbururu, accused of sexual abuse of a minor, also enters.

Rubén Velázquez enters for Yo Creo.

The 45 new senators by number of votes, according to the TSJE are:

1 Beto Ovelar 281.752 (ANR)

2 Yolanda Paredes 140,921 (Crusade)

3 Salyn Buzarquis 124,978 (PLRA)

4 Kattya González 100.083 (EN)

5 Derlis Maidana 75.853 (ANR)

6 John Charles Baruja 71.652 (ANR)

7 Sergio Rojas 70,950 (PLRA)

8 Edgar Lopez 62,942 (PLRA)

9 Luis Pettengill 61.042 (ANR)

10 Derlis Osorio 57.290 (ANR)

11 Little Solomon 56.379 (ANR)

12 Lizarella Brave 55.860 (ANR)

13 Lillian Samaniego 54.708 (ANR)

14 Carlos Núñez Aguero 54.483 (ANR)

15 Mbururú 51,397 (Crusade)

16 Mario Varela 47.944 (ANR)

17 Light Blue Yellow 42,131 (PLRA)

18 Ever Villalba 37,347 (PLRA)

19 Arnold Samaniego 34.976 (ANR)

20 Carlos Gimenez 33.599 (ANR)

21 Bachi Núñez 31.487 (ANR)

22 Natalie Chase 29.977 (ANR)

23 Shoulder Colym 29.806 (ANR)

24 Nakayama 28,503 (PLRA)

25 Rafael Filizzola 28,203 (PLRA)

26 Eric Galeano 27.974 (ANR)

27 Hermelinda 26,241 (PLRA)

28 Pakova 25,250 (PLRA)

29 David Rivas 25.202 (ANR)

30 Dionisio Amarilla G. 24,794 (PLRA)

31 Yellow Leader 24,368 (PLRA)

32 Enrique Riera 23.587 (ANR)

33 Pipo Diaz Veron 22.780 (ANR)

34 Javier Zacarias Irun 22.491 (ANR)

35 Noelia Cabrera 22,289 (PLRA)

36 Juan Afará 21.347 (ANR)

37 Ruben Velazquez 18,512 (I believe)

38 Jose Oviedo 18,098 (Crusade)

39 White Ovelar 17.871 (ANR)

40 Gustavo Leite 15.977 (ANR)

41 Orlando Penner 14.190 (PQ)

42 Zenaida 12,854 (Crusade)

43 Yamy Nal 12,648 (Crusade)

44 Hope Martinez 11.739 (FG)

45 Patrick Kemper 7.302 (EN)