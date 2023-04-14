news-txt”>

by Francesco De Filippo . According to the very few leaked news, it would be the Japanese Mitsubishi and the Austrians of the Christof Group.



The Japanese intend, through a start-up, H2 Energy, to implement a project linked to hydrogen, therefore projected into the future. Christof Industries, on the other hand, supports companies in the construction of plants and industrial services with tailor-made services and products, creating systems that it defines as “sustainable and efficient”.



The deadline for submitting declarations of interest was set for today, but a time had not been indicated, therefore, potentially, until midnight one or more companies interested in the Bagnoli della Rosandra production plant could manifest themselves.



The proposal of the German Rheinmetall would remain in stand-by, which would have plans to build a plant for the production of war material. The Germans, however, would not be negotiating with the Finns but directly with the Italian government. Lastly, Imr Industries, the Brianza-based automotive company, would not be in the game.



Meanwhile, the appointment for 18 April at the table of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy has been confirmed. A signal that is judged “positive” by many.



Wartsila intends to ask for solidarity contracts from May 1, an urgency not shared by either the institutions or the unions who would first like to verify the interest of a buyer, analyze his industrial plan and finally start a path of social safety nets. Thus avoiding the risk of starting solidarity without a buyer. It will be in the ministry that we will understand the exact number of redundant workers, perhaps 333 compared to the initial 450. Not to mention at least as many related workers, many of whom are already laid off. (HANDLE).

