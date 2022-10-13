Tension rises in Genoa on the front of the fight for Ansaldo Energia. The second day of mobilization, which began this morning at dawn with the permanent garrison in front of the gates of the plant, in Campi, led the procession with hundreds of workers first to parade through the streets of the western city, then to head towards the airport Christopher Columbus. At this time, the demonstrators engaged in the protest occupied the departures area of ​​the airport, after having broken through the blockade of the police. However, the meeting called by the institutions in the Region to discuss the dispute with the trade unions is still in progress.

Ansaldo Energia workers, after yesterday’s blockades, had chosen last night to take to the streets again to defend jobs in the absence of “adequate responses” – as explained by unions and RSU – by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. Even today, on the second day of what could represent the first protest of the hot autumn in the country, at the same time as the first step of the new political legislature, the request of the procession to the institutions and politics is to “take to the streets with the citizens. in defense of the occupation “.

It’s all Bucci

“No trade union disputes legitimize hooliganism that harm other workers and all the citizens of Genoa. The just rights are not defended by trampling the rights of others. This weakens any just claim by pitting workers against workers. Unfortunately, facts like these of the blockade of the airport do not help either dialogue or the possibility of building a responsible path of employment and growth “. Thus, in a joint note, the president of the Liguria region, Giovanni Toti, and the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, commenting on the occupation of the airport.

“They are sorry – they continue – that despite the total support communicated this morning by the region and the municipality to the trade union delegations and the reassurances provided as far as possible, the path of illegal occupations, interruptions to public services and arbitrariness was chosen. Many of these actions , moreover, they are configured as crimes and I hope that the unions responsibly dissociate themselves from them “. Furthermore, Toti and Bucci express “solidarity with the police who in these moments are managing a difficult situation with great responsibility”.

“But what hooliganism, this is a workers’ struggle that is expressed in a harsher way. After yesterday, which ended with a statement without answers, these are the results”. This is the reply from the Genoese secretary of Fiom Stefano Bonazzi to the harsh criticism of the Ligurian governor Giovanni Toti and the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci of the occupation of the Cristoforo Colombo airport by the workers of Ansaldo Energia. “Yesterday obviously the message did not arrive in the Roman palaces – he concludes -, let’s see if it arrives today. It is time for someone to wake up in Rome”.