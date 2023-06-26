Ansbach | A whiff of powder wafts through the city

Powder, wigs and historical costumes: the Ansbacher Hofgarten and the Reitbahn are once again the scene of very special festivals: from Thursday to Sunday the Ansbach Rococo Festival takes place. It begins on Thursday evening in the riding arena with the series “Sound of the Night”. It is a concert by the city and youth wind orchestra with the Klaus Lieb chamber orchestra. Head of the Cultural Office Nadja Wilhelm: Other highlights are the comedy of mistaken identity “Hoffool” on Friday evening and the visit of Frederick the Great on Saturday. Tickets are available at Stadthaus or at reservix.de. Info also below ansbach.de.

