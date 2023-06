The climate shop in Ansbach will close at the end of November. According to those responsible, the shop on Kanalstrasse is hardly ever used. The Klimaladen eV association is still going ahead. According to Robert Hlava, press spokesman for Stadtwerke Ansbach and co-chairman of the association, the offer will continue to exist: the building will not be empty then. The Ansbach adult education center moves in there and advises on its course offerings.

