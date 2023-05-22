Ansbach | Blood donations urgently needed

An urgent appeal has reached us from the BRK district association in Ansbach: Unfortunately, the willingness to donate blood has dropped somewhat. That’s why the district association calls on us all to come to the next blood donation dates. The next dates are, for example, on Friday (May 26) in Lichtenau, on Tuesday (May 30) in Flachslanden or on Thursday (June 1) in Neuendettelsau. It is important to register online for the donation, a spokeswoman told us. Everyone can get in without an appointment. However, the number of blood donation staff on site depends on the registrations. So if many people register in advance, it goes all the faster for everyone.

All blood donation dates below www.blutspendedienst.com/blutspendetermine

