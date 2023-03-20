Last night a drunk driver caused several accidents in Ansbach. The 55-year-old first touched a car while parking and drove away. Witnesses call the police. She meets the man at home. He concedes another ride in the afternoon. He caught a petrol pump and took the torn-off tap with him. The officials find more damage to the car that the man cannot explain. Now the rag is gone and the police are looking for witnesses.

