Home News Ansbach | Drunk driver causes multiple accidents
News

Ansbach | Drunk driver causes multiple accidents

by admin
Ansbach | Drunk driver causes multiple accidents

Last night a drunk driver caused several accidents in Ansbach. The 55-year-old first touched a car while parking and drove away. Witnesses call the police. She meets the man at home. He concedes another ride in the afternoon. He caught a petrol pump and took the torn-off tap with him. The officials find more damage to the car that the man cannot explain. Now the rag is gone and the police are looking for witnesses.

See also  Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia: Adopting a classified medical treatment model to ensure the medical needs of acute and critical patients

You may also like

Three measures to build a “big comprehensive integration”...

Commemoration of sorters Buggerru, Councilors Lai and Biancareddu:...

Subjects who transported drugs are captured – 102nine...

Data on the soldiers killed in the helicopter...

The VAR annulled the goal Marco Asensio of...

ELN attacks Army helicopter in Tame, Arauca

The three provinces and one district in Northeast...

DOM will intervene four kilometers of street in...

The Mapashira community of La Guajira once again...

Tense security situation: Israel and Palestinians want to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy