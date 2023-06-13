Ansbach | New boss found for public utilities

From January 1st, Stadtwerke Ansbach will have a new boss. The successor to Roland Moritzer, who is retiring, will then be Dr. Branka Rogulic. She comes from Tuttlingen and will be in charge of the municipal works there until the end of the month. According to a statement, Ansbach’s mayor Thomas Deffner is pleased to have won an experienced manager for the management of the municipal utility. The appointment was preceded by a multi-stage selection process. dr Rogulic is looking forward to the task and wants to develop attractive and clever solutions with the people at Stadtwerke.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

