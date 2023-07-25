Ansfelden: mother and baby injured in an accident

When exiting the roundabout, a car skidded and crashed into an oncoming car in which the mother and baby were sitting. The accident happened around 9:10 a.m. at the roundabout in Ansfelden.

According to the police, the 35-year-old was traveling with the ten-month-old girl on the B139 towards Haid. A 61-year-old driver from the Rohrbach district drove in the opposite direction. When he left the roundabout, his car skidded for an unknown reason and touched the driver’s door of the car that the 35-year-old from the Linz-Land district was driving. She and her daughter were taken to Kepler Klinikum with injuries, the police said in a broadcast.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

