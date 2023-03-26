The actor Jonathan Majors, known for his participation in films such as ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ and ‘Creed III’, was arrested in New York accused of “strangling, assaulting and harassing” a 30-year-old woman, according to reported the Police.

Sources close to the couple indicated that both would have discussed messages from another woman on the actor’s cell phone. Upon being discovered, Majors would have beaten the woman and tried to strangle her. The victim sustained minor head and neck injuries and she was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The 33-year-old actor has denied the charges against him. In turn, the representative of the interpreter has declared that he “has not done anything wrong.” However, the authorities keep the actor in custody while the corresponding investigation is carried out.

The arrest of Jonathan Majors has generated a great impact in the world of entertainment and has been widely publicized in the media and social networks. The actor’s fans and followers hope that the situation will be clarified soon and that justice will be done if the charges against him are proven.