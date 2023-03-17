After three years of management and after overcoming setbacks with the public, in the city of Amaluza, Pueblo Nuevo sector, they will build a mobile phone antenna from the Claro company, allowing coverage to improve. Inhabitants aspire for this work to materialize.

Circumstances

In several cantons of the province of Loja, the cell phone signal is deficient and even does not exist; An example of this is Espíndola, a place where the optimal lack of service limits its development in terms of technology.

The mayoress of Espíndola, Sonia Jiménez Jiménez, expressed exclusively to Diario Crónica that 3 years ago she began the process for the operator (Claro) to install repeaters to improve the coverage of the mobile network, thus, at that time, it was accepted and approved. .

Through studies, the place where the equipment was going to be erected was established and the company had started the work, “however, from one moment to another, the people surrounding the site opposed it,” said the mayoress.

“They argued that the radiation from the antenna was harmful and would affect their health and that of their families. Faced with this situation, the company gave up building and withdrew, ”he said.

He added that they carried out an analysis of the phenomenon with experts, who declared, in writing, that this type of device does not emit radiation and if it does, it is almost nil, “even that of a microwave is greater,” he stressed.

try again

The authority indicated that the refusal to install the antenna caused the problem to remain latent, therefore, it continued to insist on the issue and, in recent days, it traveled again to Guayaquil, made the arrangements through the Ministry of Telecommunications, obtained the clearance and eventually the company is back to work.

At the moment, they are processing the construction permits for the work, which, once completed, would benefit around 5,000 people. He estimates that in a month and a half or two months they would start the work.

Aspiration

There have been several complaints from citizens both in the canton and abroad, who upon arrival in Espíndola do not have good coverage. Gabriela Atarihuana, a retailer and wholesaler, told this newspaper that for work she has to travel to various parts, including Amaluza, but “in this city it is impossible to use the internet with this operator and others, which makes it impossible to carry out our work,” she said.

For his part, Ángel Jiménez, a resident of the Celi Román de Amaluza neighborhood, hopes that the work will be carried out and allow for good coverage, which will help in the economic sphere due to the increase in its use of the Internet, cards or recharges. (YO).

Box

In Espíndola, more than 70% of the inhabitants use the Claro signal, according to the authorities.

Given

The antenna will have a height of 15 meters. .