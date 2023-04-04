Within the framework of the Holy Week celebrations, the educational community of the Colegio Gral. Marcial Samaniego, performed the theatrical representation of the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus. This project seeks to keep alive the tradition and sense of religious festivity.

The educators highlighted the great deployment and talent shown by the students for this event that was held with 200 students who participated directly in the staging of this play that aims to learn about and commemorate universal history.

Both parents and citizens came to participate in the successful activity that lasted 2 hours. Through this initiative promoted by the educational institution, it seeks to encourage young people to continue training through study to avoid dropping out of school.