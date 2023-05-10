Home » anthological exhibition on Carlo D’Aloisio da Vasto
anthological exhibition on Carlo D’Aloisio da Vasto

Athe project on “Cultural landscapes” from Abruzzo, with the High Patronage of the President of the Abruzzo Region since 13 Maggio to 30 July with a first retrospective, in the prestigious Palazzo d’Avalos, with over 80 works by the artist from Vasto Charles d’Aloisio dedicated to Abruzzo, including 5 on loan from Museums of Rome. The exhibition is part of a whole series of celebratory events held for the 50th anniversary of his death (1971-2021) and for the 130th anniversary of his birth (1892-2022) with the aim of actively contributing to the rediscovery and wider enhancement of the Name, the Works and the multifaceted artistic and culture of Carlo d’Aloisio da Vasto.

The scientific coordinator of the project, Paula DiFelice, curator and art historian, former director of the “Polo Museale di Teramo”, oversaw the theme of “Cultural Landscapes”. The exhibition talks about the Cultural Landscape, physical and mental, of Abruzzo in the early 1900s through the Works of Carlo d’Aloisio da Vasto”, with more than one pictorial and graphic work, together with narrative and poetic texts. Following, on Saturday 10 June, in collaboration with some Abruzzo Universities, in the events hall of the Pinacoteca di Palazzo d’Avalos, there will be a Conference dedicated to the theme of “Cultural Landscapes” and the awarding of the Competition reserved for students with the assignment of the “Carlo d’Aloisio da Vasto” Award.

