“Let’s go with everything, whoever falls falls!” ordered the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, in the midst of police operations that leave 51 detainees on corruption charges, including senior government officials.

Venezuela, one of the most corrupt countries in the world, ranks 177 out of 180 in the Transparency International index.

Anti-corruption crusade? Political purge?

Where is the battle being fought?

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that 34 of the 51 arrested are linked to the oil industry, the support of the battered Venezuelan economy.

The first arrests, reported on March 19, targeted close associates of Tareck El Aissami, a powerful Chavista leader and oil minister until the scandal broke.

One of them, Antonio Pérez, vice president of the state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA); another, Joselit Ramírez, superintendent of the entity that manages industry funds through crypto assets, key to circumventing the United States sanctions.

El Aissami resigned and is keeping a low profile. The attorney general, Tarek William Saab, has avoided confirming whether he is under investigation.

Hugo Cabezas, who was a close collaborator of the late former president Hugo Chávez, is also among those arrested, as well as the president of the corporation responsible for the exploitation of minerals such as iron, bauxite, gold and diamonds, Pedro Maldonado, and the head of the state Orinoco Steel Company (Sidor), Néstor Astudillo.

All have been presented before the court dressed in orange convict suits.

Saab warned Wednesday that “other arrests could be coming.”

Political motivation?

“It’s a political purge,” political scientist Ana Milagros Parra told AFP.

“And it should not be seen as something extraordinary,” adds Parra, alleging that it occurs due to “the need to eliminate or remove from circles of power people who in one way or another represent a threat (to the government) or are not online “.

Prosecutor Saab dismisses this hypothesis: “My God! Since when is corruption, embezzlement, a political fact? Where is the ideology there? Is stealing an ideology? No, boy!”.

Saab said his office has investigated 31 “corruption schemes” in the oil industry since 2017, for which more than 250 former officials and financial operators have been prosecuted.

“Within the government there are factions and those factions face each other,” estimates Benigno Alarcón, director of the Center for Political and Government Studies at the Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB).

“When you see an opportunity to get an adversary or a faction out of the way, you get it out of the way because power is a zero-sum game.”

El Aissami, according to Alarcón, was in conflict with the group headed by the powerful brothers Delcy and Jorge Rodríguez, vice president of the country and president of Parliament, respectively.

It is “brave” to attack corruption, says Alberto Aranguibel, an analyst close to Chavismo in a press column, rejecting the “perverse campaign” that places the entire state as “a single organ equally eaten away by the cancer of corruption.”

Parra, however, insists that “corruption has been systematic and has been part of the nature of this government and the previous one under Hugo Chávez.”

Chavismo “did not have this type of epiphany that suddenly they go from being very corrupt to being very correct,” says Alarcón.

Although that is the message that the propaganda apparatus is trying to sell, according to Parra: “an awakening of morale” that “is cleaning up its ranks.”

What awaits the former minister?

It is not clear. El Aissami, who became vice president, leaves through the back door. Since his resignation, he has not appeared in public or written on social networks.

Venezuela’s oil industry has been the target of other investigations.

Rafael Ramírez, one of Chávez’s trusted men, is accused of corruption during his tenure as oil minister (2002-2014) and president of PDVSA (2004-2014). He is a fugitive in Italy and the Venezuelan authorities have unsuccessfully requested his extradition.

Investigations that began in 2017 ended with the arrests of dozens of PDVSA employees and two oil ministers, Eulogio del Pino and Nelson Martínez, who died in state custody.

“Whoever attacks me should think a little, just a little, why Chávez had me by his side for 12 years,” Ramírez wrote.