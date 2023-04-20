Anti-Corruption Police Arrested Former Executive Vice President of PDVSA

This is Ysmel Serrano, due to her alleged involvement with a corruption plot in the oil company.

The National Anti-Corruption Police of Venezuela arrested, in the last hours, the former executive vice president of the state company Pdvsa, Ysmel Serranodue to his alleged connection to a corruption plot in the oil company, the state channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV) reported on Tuesday night.

In addition to Serrano, who also held the position of vice president of Commerce and Supply of the company, a man identified as Salem Hassoun Atrach was arrested, allegedly linked to the case of PDVSA and the Superintendency of Cryptoactives (Sunacrip), and Leoner Azuaje. , the latter for alleged acts of corruption in the state-owned Cartones de Venezuela, the public media indicated.

With respect to Serrano, VTV pointed out that “he held important positions in the national government”, including that of Secretary General of the Government of the Aragua state (center), in the international area of ​​the Venezuelan Corporation of Guayana (CVG), and was president of the Fund for the Social Protection of Bank Deposits (Fogade).

The attorney general, Tarek William Saab, reported on Tuesday that the number of detainees for his alleged involvement in corruption schemes had risen to 80.

He pointed out, on Twitter, that there are still 20 arrest warrants pending to be executed and 172 raids have been carried out, without offering further details about the places where these procedures were carried out.

