Officials of the National Police Against Corruption (PNCC)also called Anti-Corruption Policethey took this Wednesday to Harold Sosamunicipal engineering director of the Baruta City Hall. He mayor of that municipality, Darwin GonzálezHe assured that it was only for an interrogation and that it is not an arrest.

“They did not take him handcuffed, there was nothing intimidating. Just accompany him for a technical debriefing. These interrogations are long, 5 or 6 hours. I hope that after this interrogation he will be released, ”the mayor declared to the portal We Monitor by telephone.

Director of municipal engineering of Baruta

And he said that he supposes that the interrogation is related to the open case against the HP Construction. This company has been in charge of the development of at least six large office buildings and luxury homes in the urbanization the mercedesin recent years.

“I imagine that is why, to know how many towers. The technical thing doesn’t bother me. I am very clear and I trust”, said González.

HP Construction

The questioning of the official Baruta City Hall It happens three weeks after the arrest of the brothers Rafael y Roger Perdomo, owners of HP Construction. They are accused of alleged money laundering.

The research portal Armando.Info has monitored the activities of the HP Construction Company. Among other things, the portal revealed that the Perdomo brothers, in addition to building luxury towers in Las Mercedes also “under a cloak of state contracts defined by soldiers close to Chavismo, are in charge of carrying out maintenance and repair work on the docks of the state oil complexes Pdvsa». See also China's Shenzhou-15 astronauts complete third spacewalk He also revealed that thanks to the works built in the mercedesthe HP Construction is one of the main contributors to the Baruta municipality. Harold Sosa was seen in May 2022 with Rafael Perdomo during a meeting of the Baruta Mayor’s Office with residents of the municipality, in which the permits granted to the HP Construction Company were discussed.

ORIGINAL LINK: HP Construction | Anti-Corruption Police led the municipal engineering director of Baruta to declare (elnacional.com)