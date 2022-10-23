IVREA. The anti Covid vaccination campaign for the fifth vaccine, which has been administered to immunosuppressed people for days, starts in Piedmont on Monday 24 October. The first to be involved are the guests of the RSA and the frail over 60, in all about 56 thousand people with the requisites already matured. On Wednesday, those over 80 and over 60 (age range from 60 to 79 not fragile) who have already matured 120 days from the fourth dose will be able to pre-join. In this case the pre-registrations, on the portal www.IlPiemontetivaccina.it, involve over 170 thousand Piedmontese. In addition to vaccination centers, the doses can also be received in participating pharmacies or from your family doctor if vaccinator. “We will give the possibility to those who wish to pre-join the fifth dose immediately, but from mid-November we will then proceed with the direct invitation via text message, as always done so far, to ensure the maximum possible coverage even at this new phase of the vaccination campaign – they explain. the president of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio and the councilor for health Luigi Genesio Icardi -. With over 500,000 fourth doses administered, Piedmont continues to be one of the most virtuous regions and we thank our entire health system for this. ”