News

Anti-drug operation between Pordenone and Trieste: 60 carabinieri engaged

Anti-drug operation between Pordenone and Trieste: 60 carabinieri engaged

A vast anti-drug operation was triggered at dawn on Friday 11 November by the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri of Pordenone. The military is carrying out some precautionary custody measures issued by the local Public Prosecutor’s Office for drug dealing as well as numerous searches even in a public exercise.

Controls are underway between Roveredo in Piano and Trieste and over 60 military personnel are involved, including special departments such as anti-drug canine units and weapons research units from the Nuclei of Laives (Bolzano) and Torreglia (Padua), carabinieri of the Labor Inspectorate Nucleus of Pordenone, of the Nas of Udine and a helicopter of the 14th Nucleo helicopters of Belluno.

