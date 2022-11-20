[The Epoch Times, November 18, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) In addition to the close relationship with the Lianhua Qingwen production company, Zhong Nanshan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, was exposed by the media a few days ago. Also related.

On November 17, Miracle Pharmaceuticals, which had six consecutive daily limit-ups, issued an announcement on abnormal fluctuations in stock trading. The company paid attention to reports related to Reyanning Mixture. After verification, the company and its subsidiaries have not obtained the drug production approval number.

According to the announcement, the “Magic” brand Reyanning granule is a product produced and sold by Chongqing Magic Kangzheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Miracle Pharmaceuticals, under the brand authorization of Hunan Zhengqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Zhengqing Pharmaceutical”).

Zhengqing Pharmaceutical, the pharmaceutical company that produces Reyanning mentioned in the above announcement, is a high-tech enterprise of traditional Chinese medicine in Hunan Province. Its research institute has Zhong Nanshan as the chairman of the Strategic Advisory Committee.

According to the official website of the company, Zhengqing Pharmaceutical was established in 1992. It is a national high-tech enterprise engaged in the research and development, production and sales of pharmaceutical products, and it is also a national key leading enterprise in agricultural industrialization.

On the official website of Zhengqing Pharmaceutical, what is highly recommended is not the private label “Magic” brand Reyanning granules, but its own “Zhengqing” brand Reyanning granules. “China Journal of Traditional Chinese Medicine” reported earlier this month that Reyanning mixture can promote the nucleic acid of patients with Omicron infection to turn negative.

According to NetEase’s financial news, Zhengqing Pharmaceuticals has a team of experts who are all leaders in the industry. Among them, Professor Liu Liang, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and honorary president of Macau University of Science and Technology, is the chief scientist of Zhengqing Group, and academician Zhong Nanshan is the chairman of the strategic advisory committee of Qingfengteng Research Institute.

In addition, Zhengqing Qingrejiedu granule, a subsidiary of Zhengqing Pharmaceutical, is a recommended Chinese patent medicine for the prevention and treatment of pneumonia caused by new coronavirus infection in Hunan Province. Zhengqing Ganoderma lucidum oral liquid is a recommended drug for the prevention and treatment of new coronary pneumonia. Pneumonia Research.

It is worth mentioning that Zhong Nanshan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, previously said: “So far, no drug has been proven to have a preventive effect on new coronary pneumonia.” It was mentioned at the 18th International Collateral Diseases Congress.

However, at this meeting, Zhong Nanshan praised the Lianhua Qingwen developed by Academician Wu Yiling’s team. Since the outbreak of the epidemic in 2020, Zhong Nanshan has been a “firm supporter” of Lianhua Qingwen.

Because Zhong Nanshan has repeatedly used CCTV and other media to “bring goods” for Lianhua Qingwen, some mainland media even dug out Guangzhou Medical University to establish the Nanshan-Yilingfeiluo Joint Research Center, believing that Zhong Nanshan is related to the interests of Yiling Pharmaceutical, but Zhong Nanshan denied this.

According to the “China Entrepreneur Magazine” report, during the SARS period in 2003, Wu Yiling led a team to develop the anti-SARS traditional Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen Capsules. A total of 7 billionaires were born in the Wu family, among which Wu Yiling was worth close to 5 billion yuan at that time.

According to the report, Zhong Nanshan has repeatedly stood for Lianhua Qingwen of Yiling Pharmaceutical, and he is said to be related to the company.

In addition, the Xuebijing produced by Hongri Pharmaceutical recommended by Zhong Nanshan, and its affiliated company—Tianjin Hongrijian Dakang Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. (Hongri Pharmaceutical holds 12.5% ​​of the shares) are also related to Zhong Nanshan.

Tianyancha data shows that Zhong Nanshan is the director of Tianjin Hongrijian Dakang Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. “China Economic Weekly” quoted a report saying that the company’s first-class anti-tumor drug PTS and the industrialization project of its derivatives are exactly the landing projects of Zhong Nanshan’s team in Tianjin.

Inquiring about the Tianyancha data, it can be found that Zhong Nanshan has 3 companies, one of which is Guangzhou Huyan Institute Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Zhong Nanshan is the chairman. The company’s vice-chairman Zhou Rong owns 34 companies, and another vice-chairman Zhang Xiaolei owns 20 companies. All of the company’s top executives collectively own 90 companies.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Wuhan and spread to the whole world, Zhong Nanshan has repeatedly concealed the epidemic platform for the CCP and “blame the blame” for the authorities. In August 2020, Xi Jinping awarded Zhong Nanshan the “Medal of the Republic”.

