Home News Anti-epidemic small theater丨Hoarding unscientific and blind use of drugs is more harmful_Hangzhou Net
News

Anti-epidemic small theater丨Hoarding unscientific and blind use of drugs is more harmful_Hangzhou Net

by admin
Anti-epidemic small theater丨Hoarding unscientific and blind use of drugs is more harmful_Hangzhou Net

Anti-epidemic Small Theater丨Hoarding unscientific and blind use of drugs is more harmful

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-07 23:16

Zhejiang News Client News Recently, information such as the “new crown medication sequence chart” and “drug stockpiling list” have been circulated on the Internet. The frequency of citizens buying antipyretics, cold medicines, and Chinese patent medicines has indeed increased, especially the basic sales of Lianhua Qingwen and other medicines. exhausted. Experts remind that everyone’s constitution is different, and the medicines that should be taken are not exactly the same. The treatment should be analyzed according to the specific situation of each person’s physical condition. Many citizens regard medicines such as Banlangen and Lianhua Qingwen as “safe medicine” and “preventive medicine”, and feel that there are no side effects after taking them. In fact, these medicines are mainly used to clear away heat and detoxify, clear the throat and relieve the symptoms of dry throat or sore throat. Citizens without relevant symptoms do not need to take it, otherwise it will cause a certain burden on the liver and kidney metabolism. Also, medicines have a shelf life. In general, it is necessary to buy medicines on demand in a scientific and reasonable manner.

See also  A hundred years is just the glory of prosperity

You may also like

Conte watches the Prima della Scala at the...

Christmas in Treviso, here is the tree in...

The project of connecting line of Yunsan Expressway...

Stolen presents from Michele Merlo’s grave. The mother:...

Udine, the Tower of Santa Maria restored

The Land of Jerram in Piazza dei Martiri...

Connectivity voucher plan extended to 2023 for businesses...

Beijing: When entering elderly care institutions, catering and...

No Limits – Dan Savage

Beijing’s market supervision strengthens the quality supervision of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy