Anti-food waste Xiaoshan issued the first ticket

Wasting food is not only illegal, but can also be punished. Recently, because a restaurant in Xiaoshan did not post or place an anti-food waste sign in a conspicuous place, and failed to correctly fulfill its anti-food waste reminder obligation, the District Market Supervision Bureau ordered it to make corrections in accordance with the provisions of the “People’s Republic of China Anti-Food Waste Law” The above-mentioned violations shall be subject to administrative penalties of warning. This is also the first anti-food waste case investigated and dealt with in Xiaoshan.

Practicing thrift and opposing waste is the traditional virtue of the Chinese nation. Stopping food waste is of great significance for ensuring national food security, advocating social civilization, and building a conservation-oriented society. Recently, the District Market Supervision Bureau has continued to carry out special rectification actions to stop food waste in the whole district, focusing on unit canteens, bakeries and various social restaurants.

According to the situation in the early stage, the law enforcement officers specifically checked whether the units with canteens have formulated or implemented relevant measures to prevent food waste; whether the bakery has over-processed some food, resulting in increased food loss or excessive use of raw materials, and then arbitrarily The behavior of discarding “leftovers”; whether there are no signs of anti-food waste posted or placed in the restaurant, and whether there are reminders for the diners who come to the store to order appropriate meals on demand and prevent food waste, etc.

“This year is the year of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Xiaoshan, as the main battlefield of the Asian Games, will strengthen the promotion and implementation of the “Anti-Food Waste Law.” Law enforcement officials said that in the future, special inspections on anti-food waste behaviors will continue to be carried out, and special releases on food waste will be released. The red and black list will increase the investigation and punishment of violations of the “Anti-Food Waste Law”, stop the chaos of food waste, create a good atmosphere of advocating frugality, help create a model city of national civilization, and celebrate the Asian Games.