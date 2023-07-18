At the end of June, Formez PA and UNAR, as part of the project “Combating anti-Gypsyism: a cultural journey between memory and current events”, promoted and fostered, through a trip to Berlin, a useful and fruitful discussion with representatives of the government and German institutions and paved the way for new forms of future collaboration and joint work in the fight against anti-Gypsyism in Europe.

by Alessandro Luciani – Formez PA

Anti-Gypsyism in Europe: institutional synergies and cooperation to counter it is the initiative organized by UNAR and Formez PA as part of the project “Contrasting anti-Gypsyism: a cultural journey between memory and current events” (PON INCLUSION 2014-2020) which involved institutions, local authorities, witnesses of the genocide of Roma and Sinti, experts and representatives of associations of the Forum of Roma and Sinti communities.

The project aims to promote knowledge of historical and cultural elements of the communities through awareness actions. This path includes in-depth studies on the theme of contemporary anti-Gypsyism and the creation of training and awareness-raising interventions on the history and culture of the Roma and Sinti communities, with the creation of study trips in Europe to the “places of memory”.

In the context of European history, often behind pages of great historical value, there are unwritten chapters, experiences and experiences that constitute a part of individual and social historical memory. Hence the need to tell them and preserve their memory to grasp their significance and pass it on to the new generations of Roma and Sinti, but also and above all to those who are not part of these communities: unique stories from which to learn and build collective memory.

The study trip to Berlin, carried out from 26 to 28 June 2023, was divided into three main moments: the visit to the places of memory, the meeting and exchange with the representatives of the Italian and German national institutions and organizations active in the struggle against anti-Gypsyism and meeting with the families of survivors of Porrajmos/Samudaripén, the genocide of Roma and Sinti.

The trip was opened by visits to the memorials of the Roma and Sinti and that of the murdered Jews of Europe. The first is dedicated to the approximately 500,000 Sinti and Roma victims of National Socialism; the second commemorates the Jews exterminated during the Holocaust. Particularly exciting was the visit to the place where the Nazis created the first concentration camp of the Reich in 1936, in the Marzahn district. The approximately six hundred Roma and Sinti of Berlin were imprisoned there in inhumane conditions. Silence and recollection for the victims accompanied the visit to these places, together with the placing of a floral tribute in memory of all those who lost their lives to Nazism. Particularly moving were the testimonies of the families of survivors of the genocide of the Sinti and Roma. Petra Rosemberg, daughter of Otto Rosemberg, a Sinti German who survived Auschwitz, after remembering her father, shared with the participants of the trip her experience as an activist and her work to keep alive the memory of the genocide of the Roma and the sinti, through numerous meetings with the new generations. Sidonia Bauer, daughter-in-law of the German Syntax Philomena Franz, aroused a deep emotion in all those present, when she retraced the life of her mother-in-law, the first Syntax to write down the horror of the Nazi camps, which she had survived miraculously. This journey led the participants to retrace the horror of Porrajmos and the Holocaust, through a visit to the memorials and through the words of the families of the survivors.

The meeting with Malti Taneja, of the Development Group for the fight against atigynism and for the life of Sinti and Roma in Germany at the Ministry for the family, the elderly, women and youth, allowed us to deepen the strategy adopted by the German government to combat the new upsurge of anti-Gypsyism in German society. There was a fruitful discussion between the government representative and the participants on the issue of discrimination and on the methods of intervention.

The Educational Forum Against Anti-Gypsyism and the Office for Monitoring and Information on Anti-Gypsyism are the outcome of decades-long battles of German Roma and Sinti activists. Visiting these offices allowed participants to understand their work against ancient and modern forms of anti-Gypsyism and for the empowerment of Sinti and Roma. The center is set up within a specialized academic institution where the life of the Roma and Sinti minority in over six hundred years of presence in Europe is studied and documented.

During the visit to the European Institute of Romani art and culture (ERIAC) the group was welcomed by the Romni Anna Mirga who illustrated the characteristics of this institution born from the joint initiative of the Council of Europe and the Open Society Foundation. This body aims to promote the self-esteem of Roma and Sinti and to diminish the negative prejudices of the majority population through the arts, history and language.

This trip represented an important stage in the process promoted by the Formez PA and UNAR project, committed to reconstructing the memory of what Sinti and Roma have suffered as a result of racial hatred, a more than necessary reflection against anti-Gypsyism and discrimination.

The initiative is part of the project “Fighting anti-Gypsyism: a cultural journey between memory and current events” implemented by Formez PA and financed by the PON INCLUSION 2014-2020.

