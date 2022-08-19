The candidacies of the former national prosecutor Federico Cafiero de Raho and the former attorney general of Palermo Roberto Scarpinato do not pacify the anti-mafia front. On the contrary, they exacerbate old disagreements. And they open up new rifts, even where up to now friendship and solidarity have been found. «Roberto, think again» is the appeal launched by Antonio Ingroia, who expresses «profound amazement» at the choice «of the friend and former colleague Scarpinato whom I have always esteemed for his commitment, coherence and clarity of vision».

The relationship between Scarpinato and Ingroia is ancient. Both historical exponents of the democratic judiciary in Palermo, in 1992, in the aftermath of the via D’Amelio massacre, they were two of the 8 pm signatories (and Scarpinato the extensor) of a sensational letter asking the CSM for the head of the prosecutor Giammanco. Not only for this they were among the prosecutors of the prosecutor’s office in the glorious Caselli season, with the political trials from Dell’Utri to Andreotti. And then champions of the investigations and trials on the State-Mafia negotiation. Ingroia has been out of the judiciary for ten years and is now trying again with politics, in the Italy Sovereign and Popular list, which ranges from the Communist Marco Rizzo to Gina Lollobrigida. Scarpinato is leader of the M5S in the Senate in Sicily and Calabria, one of the fifteen chosen by Conte as Cafiero de Raho who is leader in the Chamber in Calabria and Emilia Romagna.

Ingroia finds Scarpinato’s choice “surprising”. He is not the only one, among the Palermo magistrates of the most rigorous anti-mafia front, whose spearhead is Nino Di Matteo, prosecutor of the National Prosecutor’s Office now a member of the CSM. “Conte wants to rebuild a virginity”, is the synthesis that one of them distilled by commenting on Scarpinato’s candidacy.

The virginity of the M5S has long since been lost, according to Ingroia. Which puts the facts back in line.

In 2018 it was the then political leader Di Maio who sought Di Matteo before the elections, and twice. In the first interview, proposing him a role as minister (justice or interior) in a possible government to lead him. In the second, a few days before the elections, reiterating the offer but tightening it on the Ministry of the Interior. His name was spun and bounced around in the media. A month after the elections, Di Matteo participated, acclaimed, in the event of the Casaleggio association in Ivrea. But nothing more was known about the offer of the ministry. Di Maio never showed up again. Once the Conte government was over, it was the Minister of Justice Bonafede who sought Di Matteo again, for the crucial role of head of the Department of Penitentiary Administration, giving him 48 hours to decide. But when Di Matteo accepted, the offer was withdrawn, again without explanation. Di Matteo expressed his disappointment at the disrespectful treatment to his most trusted colleagues. And he reconstructed the episode in detail in 2020, first on TV and then in Parliament.

Why, wonders Ingroia, does Scarpinato accept the candidacy from who was prime minister while Di Matteo was treated like this?

There are two more episodes. In 2019, Cafiero de Raho expelled Di Matteo from the pool of magistrates of the National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor’s Office involved in the ’92-93 massacres. The reason – “loss of confidence” for a television interview – was unfounded if not spurious, so much so that the measure was revoked a year later, avoiding an embarrassing censorship by the CSM. In the meantime, Di Matteo had been elected to the CSM where tons of Palamara chats had arrived from Perugia, including those with De Raho himself and with his political sponsor Marco Minniti. But this – Ingroia protests – does not prevent Scarpinato from going hand in hand with Cafiero, even in the same region.

Finally, there is the recent endorsement of the M5S to a norm of the Cartabia reform considered “contra personam”. It is the prohibition for toga members of the CSM (even two years after the end of their mandate) from running for election. Di Matteo considers it not only unconstitutional, but also personally discriminatory. Perhaps unaware of the rule that they themselves voted for, in recent weeks several parties have contacted him to propose an impossible candidacy. But in any case, according to Ingroia, Scarpinato offers “political cover for opaque positions”.