Anti-rave law, the appeal of the Don Gallo community. "The parliamentary opposition disobeys, everyone's rights are at stake"
by admin

by admin
Anti-rave law, the appeal of the Don Gallo community. “The parliamentary opposition disobeys, everyone’s rights are at stake”

“If the parliamentarians of the left want to make real opposition for the good of the country, gather more than 50 and make civil disobedience against the anti-rave decree: they have 60 days to prevent this nonsense from becoming law, and defend the rights of all”. In the debate on the “truncheon law”, in fact the first, discussed, highly contested step of the Meloni government, comes the appeal of the Community of San Benedetto al Porto, the welcoming community founded in Genoa by Don Andrea Gallo over 50 years ago.

