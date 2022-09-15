Home News Anti-seismic works at the Tiziano high school in Belluno, the package includes interventions in the gym and library
Anti-seismic works at the Tiziano high school in Belluno, the package includes interventions in the gym and library

Anti-seismic works at the Tiziano high school in Belluno, the package includes interventions in the gym and library

The Province of Belluno will shortly intervene at the Tiziano classical high school, with an important work of adaptation to the fire and seismic prevention regulations. In recent days the project was presented to the school management. “The goal is to share a management path for the construction site, so as to make it as painless as possible for teaching,” explains the vice president of the Province, with responsibility for school construction. “We understand the inconvenience that an intervention of this magnitude can cause in a school, and for this reason we are studying different alternatives. However, the ministerial funding we have received requires us to contract out the work by the end of the year, so as not to lose very important resources for the arrangement of a historic and fundamental structure for the Belluno training offer ».

The overall project, worth 3.9 million euros (of which 3.3 million from Pnrr funding and the rest from provincial funds), will mainly focus on the floors and load-bearing structures. But within the project (the executive is being prepared) the Province has also included the replacement of the windows, the improvement of the gymnasium and the complete renovation of the library, with a view to facilitating the usability of the two spaces. “The idea is to make the environments welcoming and more beautiful than they were before, not only to improve safety and adapt the school to the anti-seismic regulations” underlines the vice president of the Province. In this sense, new bathrooms and changing rooms will be built for the gym, and the underground part will be arranged as a warehouse. In this way, the structure can become a point of reference also for sports associations that already do activities in the gym today. For the library, a reading room will be built on the ground floor, with a staircase leading to the book deposit in a basement ».

The intervention could take a year of construction, depending on how the construction site will be organized.

