Anti-Semitism among Muslims more widespread than the general population

Anti-Semitism among Muslims more widespread than the general population

Study by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation

As WELT reported in relation to a study by the Konrad-Adenauer-Foundation, anti-Semitism is more widespread among Muslims in the Federal Republic than among the rest of the population. Most people in Germany firmly reject anti-Semitism.

Published: 07/25/2023 – 11:45 am
As the WELT reported in relation to a study by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and a report by the evangelical press serviceanti-Semitism is more widespread among Muslims in the Federal Republic than among the rest of the population.

The vast majority of Germans firmly reject anti-Semitic statements,

Among Muslims, the proportion of those who agree with negative statements about Jews and do not completely reject violence is higher than among the rest of the population.

Four percent of the total population of Germany agrees with negative statements about Jews. For Muslims, the proportion is 12 percent. Seven percent of Muslims would even accept violence against Jews. In the overall average of the population it is only two percent.

