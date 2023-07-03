Anti-Semitism: Registration office records 100 incidents in Lower Saxony | > – News

Status: 07/03/2023 12:30 p.m

The authorities in Lower Saxony registered 100 anti-Jewish incidents last year. The spectrum ranges from insulting remarks to violent attacks.

The number of incidents was lower than in the previous year. In 2021, including late reports, 138 incidents were counted in Lower Saxony. According to the Research and Information Center for Antisemitism (RIAS), the decline does not mean that anti-Semitism has decreased in Lower Saxony. Rather, the reason is that compared to 2021 there were fewer gatherings in connection with the corona pandemic and the escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. These were “anti-Semitic opportunity structures”.

Anti-Semitism: “Daily hostilities and threats”

86 percent of cases were classified as “harmful behavior,” according to the RIAS report for 2022. In addition, there is a significant number of unreported incidents. “The fact that Jewish people are exposed to hostilities and threats every day in Lower Saxony is unacceptable and should by no means be regarded as normal or commonplace,” warned RIAS project manager Katarzyna Miszkiel-Deppe.

Incidents of extreme violence recorded for the first time

Two incidents of extreme violence were also recorded for the first time in Lower Saxony: In one case, according to the report, a severely disabled participant in a counter-protest who was holding an Israeli flag was attacked at a meeting. He was pushed to the ground and lost consciousness.

