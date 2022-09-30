Also in Belluno the new municipal “anti-smog” ordinances will come into force from tomorrow in compliance with the agreement between the Ministry of the Environment and the regions of the Po basin, relating to vehicular traffic, the operation of thermal plants, including those powered by wood biomass , and open combustion. The resolutions will remain in force until April 30, 2023.

«They are undoubtedly two important ordinances», comments the councilor for the environment Lorenza De Kunovich, «we are forced to apply them without being able to provide for further exceptions, which in this moment of particular difficulty would be absolutely useful. In this sense, as a Municipality, we have fully shared the initiative already advanced for some time by the regional councilor for the environment Gianpaolo Bottacin to ask the Ministry of Ecological Transition for express exceptions, given the current contingency ».

Vehicular traffic

The limitations with a “green alert” level – equivalent to “no alert” – concern Euro 0 and 1 petrol vehicles, diesel vehicles up to Euro 4 and Euro 1 motorcycles and mopeds. Alert level 1 – orange color – yes active when at least four consecutive days of exceeding the daily limit value for PM10 are measured, based on the checks carried out by the ARPAV: it also provides for the blocking of petrol vehicles up to Euro 2, diesel vehicles up to Euro 5 diesel, vehicles for the transport of goods up to Euro 4 and motor vehicles up to Euro 2. The alert level 2 – red color – is activated when at least 10 consecutive days of exceeding the daily limit value for PM10 are measured or expected, again on the basis of the Arpav check and leads to the stop between 8.30 and 12.30 also for Euro 5 diesel commercial vehicles.

The limitations for the green alert are in force from Monday to Friday from 8.30 to 18.30, excluding midweek holidays, while in the event of an orange and red alert they are extended with the same time also on Saturdays and Sundays.

The area affected by the ordinance remains unchanged, as well as the “corridors of free circulation” that will allow motorists from the capital and out of town to cross the city and reach public parking lots or the railway station without breaking the prohibitions.

Exemptions

There are various exceptions for the type of vehicle, the user, the purpose of the trip and various other aspects. The “traditional” ones confirmed, such as those for vehicles that carry out car pooling for the transport of children and young people to schools (from kindergartens to lower secondary schools) half an hour before and after the start and end times of the lesson , or that for vehicles with power equal to or less than 80 kW driven by people aged at least 70 or for low-income families (in the latter two cases exceptions possible only with green alert), or that for vehicles that perform the car pooling, i.e. they carry at least 3 people on board if approved with four or more seats or with at least 2 people on board if approved with 2 seats.

Fires and stoves

The limitations for stoves and heating systems and for lighting open fires have also been confirmed. With the green alert, the ban on outdoor combustion of plant material takes place which will remain in force for the entire period of validity of the ordinance and the use of stoves with a performance class of less than 3 stars will also be prohibited. In the event of an orange alert, stoves with a performance class of no less than 4 stars may be used and a ban on bonfires, barbecues and fireworks will also be triggered; exceptions will be possible – for example for traditional bonfires and New Year’s fires – only upon prior notice to the Mayor.

With the red alert, without prejudice to the previous prescriptions, exceptions to bonfires and fireworks will not be possible. According to the perimeters defined by the ARPAV, which divides the area of ​​the Po valley into the valley floor and the Alps and Prealps, a suspension of the limitations on the use of stoves for areas above 600 meters is envisaged. In these areas, in fact, it is possible to use the stoves regardless of the performance class.