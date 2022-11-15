Listen to the audio version of the article

Four people believed to belong to neo-Nazi, supremacist and denier groups under arrest. The four recipients of the precautionary custody order in prison notified in the provinces of Naples, Caserta and Avellino by the Naples Police had already been searched in May 2021. The subversive and neo-Nazi association Order of Hagal to whom the arrested are believed to be related. The searches of 2021 were arranged to neutralize alleged critical events deduced from the analysis of some interceptions, which revealed the availability of weapons and the intention to plan violent actions.

As part of the same investigation, Digos, in collaboration with the Postal Police, then notified in Rome an obligation to present to the Judicial Police a subject suspected of propaganda and instigation to commit a crime on grounds of racial, ethnic and religious discrimination. About thirty personal home and computer searches are underway throughout Italy.