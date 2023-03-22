The political parties of El Salvador are making efforts to attract to their account the largest number of voters residing abroad, who could be decisive for their interests in the 2024 elections.

According to the National Registry of Natural Persons (RNPN), there are at least 792,404 voters abroad registered to be able to vote in 2024, although some estimates indicate that they may reach a million or more.

In just one month, at the beginning of 2023, 175,962 more Salvadorans residing abroad registered to vote in the next elections, something that forces political banners to locate and convince these migrant Salvadorans to obtain their support.

The closure of the register, as established by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), is on August 7, 2023, so that the Salvadorans who will be able to vote to elect the president, vice president, deputies and mayors, could reach one million or more, since every month thousands of families flee from the economic conditions of poverty that prevail in El Salvador, a reason that has displaced insecurity.

The political opposition and non-governmental organizations and international organizations observe with suspicion events that, they point out, can give way to monumental fraud due to alleged manipulations of the mechanisms used, whether in person or online.

Undoubtedly, on election day, all eyes will be on American cities like Silver Spring, in Maryland; in Virginia; on Long Island, New York; Los Angeles, Houston and Dallas, as well as in Europe, where there are significant concentrations of voters, without discounting the southern fringe of Canada, where at least 60,000 people can vote.

In search of those votes they are already moving, with the greatest economic power to do so by the ruling party, that is, Nuevas Ideas and their small allies, who would be close to extinction (PDC, PCN, GANA) as opposition sectors of the diminished Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA), the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) and the new faces of Nuestros Tiempos and Vamos, in addition to other political awnings, such as Fuerza Solidaria (FS), which identifies itself as progressive and constructive opposition in pursuit of development. of the country, who will present candidates for the dispute that will be settled on February 4, 2024.

Recently, Nuestro Tiempo and Alianza Republicana Nacionalista (ARENA) expressed that they have already identified possible candidates outside the country.

Salvadorans abroad will be able to vote for deputies in the Legislative Assembly, for the president and other elective positions, in addition to the fact that they can be elected as candidates in the internal elections of the parties that will culminate on July 5 of this year.

It is an achievement that such a large number of nationals are already recognized in the Special Law for Suffrage Abroad, which obliges political parties to allow those residents abroad to also register as pre-candidates to participate in internal elections. .

In an unprecedented statement and contrary to the tradition of the tricolor party, the president of the National Executive Council of Arena (Coena), Carlos García Saade, told a newspaper that he even considers that his party’s presidential candidate should be a Salvadoran in the abroad, which was rejected by the bases of his party as a “ridiculous” consideration.

Likewise, and without being ridiculous, the new leader of the Nuestro Tiempo party, Andy Failer, assured that the statutes of his group “already allow the participation of people who are living abroad.”

The FMLN supports and will seek the support of voters abroad after recognizing in the reforms to its statutes, the importance of this universe of suffrage,

Officials and representatives of the ruling party Nuevas Ideas (NI) travel to dozens of cities in the United States every week, while the origin of the already hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on air tickets, hotels, stays and travel expenses is unknown. rallies, which they hold in cities like Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Virginia, Las Vegas, etc.

“I will be accompanying the president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, in a meeting with Salvadorans abroad,” Congresswoman Suecy Callejas recently wrote in a video posted on her social networks, while the Legislative Assembly suspends meetings of legislative commissions every day. before the impossibility of forming the quorums that the law orders.

The visits by Castro and dozens of his Nuevas Ideas deputies have been described as an anticipated campaign by critical and opposition voices.

Undoubtedly, the parties that will bid for a publicly elected position will make an effort to show themselves as alternatives to win the vote abroad, where, not necessarily as internal polls indicate, Nuevas Ideas and President Bukele have all the power. and resources to obtain majority support.

With information from Digital News Agency -ADN-