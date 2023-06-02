Home » Anticipation of Narcissus Sunday: “It will be a true folk festival”
Anticipation of Narcissus Sunday: "It will be a true folk festival"

Anticipation of Narcissus Sunday: “It will be a true folk festival”

Small bouquets of star daffodils can already be seen in the shop windows in Bad Aussee. The town center is being prepared, and numerous volunteers are already busy picking the daffodils for the artistic figures on the daffodil meadows in Ausseerland. Schools are also actively involved in this year’s Daffodil Festival and support the clubs to collect enough daffodil blossoms in good time.

It is a true folk festival atmosphere that will characterize the Ausseerland in the coming days, says Rudolf Grill, President of the Narzissenfestverein. “Particularly on Sunday, the audience can expect many highlights in the town center. On the one hand, there are the daffodil figures. On the other hand, this year there are fascinating street artists who are known worldwide and will inspire the audience with their talents. There is even a fire-eater,” says Grill.

According to the organizers, the weather conditions for the coming days are “just right. Light rain is forecast for the late afternoon on Sunday, but that will definitely change, and we are convinced that it will last,” says the President of the Narcissus Festival Association.

As in the previous year, in 2023 only one place – namely Bad Aussee – will be the focus of the Narcissus celebrations. “We noticed that moving and driving back and forth was very stressful for the visitors. That’s why we’re only staying in the center of Bad Aussee,” says Grill. The only downside: the popular boat parade is cancelled. “It would be a bit difficult without the lake. But it will be back next year when we celebrate at Grundlsee.”

For those arriving by car for the festival Sunday, there are sufficient parking spaces at the entrance to the town. The town center is only a few minutes’ walk away, and a shuttle service is also available to visitors.

