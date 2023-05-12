Antioquia businessman, so he can access international markets

The program organized by the Directorate of Internationalization and New Markets of the Secretariat of Productivity and Competitiveness, Antioquia Global, opens its call with the objective of generating international spaces for commercial relations for Antioquia businessmen.

Micro, small and medium-sized companies and associations that are legally constituted in the Antioquia Chambers of Commerce may register to participate during the second semester of 2023 in one of the three business roundtables that will be held in the following markets: Chile, Spain, Guatemala and Costa Rica.

The sectors to which the call is directed are: coffee and derivatives, cocoa and derivatives, avocado and derivatives, agro-industrial, textile, mass consumption; Companies that have their headquarters in Medellín or outside the Department of Antioquia may not register.

The call closes on June 4. The 15 entrepreneurs selected for each market will attend the business roundtables virtually, but before that, they will have a preparation process that consists of virtual group training and individual enlistment workshops: a diagnostic workshop and two preparation workshops.

The Government of Antioquia will select some participating companies with the best performance to carry out an international commercial immersion, where each businessman will be provided from the program, tickets and accommodation.

Interested parties can register HERE