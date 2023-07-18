Antioquia cracks

If the Antioquians had something as a visible characteristic before the other regions of the country, it was the unity of criteria when it came to defending their symbols, their businesses and their hopes.

These days, however, and as a consequence of the electoral failures, the disappointment of Hidroituango, the stripping of the GEA and the daily battle of the last three years between the mayor of Medellín and the old caste that controlled opinions and negotiations, the The image that Antioquia is offering is that of a cracking territory.

The public denunciation of Governor Aníbal Gaviria to EPM so that they leave blankets and do not continue supporting the expensive trickery of Hidroituango with the department’s money, was added to the officialization that the Flower Fair, so traditional in the capital of Antioquia, is going to be amputated in its most representative programming.

Governor Gaviria has said that although the department, through IDEA, is the majority shareholder of Hidroituango SA, the losses accumulated in that hydroelectric plant will never produce economic benefits for the shareholders, but for EPM, which manages it and sells the electricity that is can produce.

In other words, the solidarity of the people of Antioquia around EPM, the true jewel in the Paisa crown, has been shattered. With the Flower Fair, the symbol of the party in Medellín, the matter is worse because it is imminent.

Since the Council did not authorize EPM to transfer an additional 330 billion to the municipality, the mayor’s office decided to shear the budget of the Flower Fair, suspend the inaugural concert on July 29, and remove the boxes for the parade of silleteros and As the Secretary of Culture said, the cut will affect the other symbol of the region before the rest of the country: the Book Festival, which has traditionally been held in September.

