“Historically, this is the most desired corridor that Antioquia has had: the connection to its sea. On the continental scale, we are standing on the Transversal de las Américas, the connection that comes from Patagonia in southern Argentina and goes up to Alaska. With this tunnel we contribute to this transversal, the only thing missing is the crossing of the Darién plug,” the official stressed.

Regarding the national impact, he highlighted that the tunnel represents a change in the logic of transportation and national logistics: the logistics that it saw from the Pacific and through Buenaventura had to cross two mountain ranges (Western and Central). “What will happen from now on is that Colombian transportation and logistics will continue through the Cauca river valley until entering Antioquia through La Pintada and from there it will continue to Bolombolo through Cauca to Santa Fe de Antioquia and from there it will cross the Western Cordillera through the Guillermo Gaviria Tunnel -without going through Medellín- to the sea of ​​Antioquia, the Urabá and then the entire Atlantic coast in the port system”, he said.

Finally, he pointed out that Building the longest tunnel in the Americas implies a very powerful message since, technically, it is one of the most challenging infrastructures built in the country. “We cannot say that in any other infrastructure. We do not have the largest hydroelectric plant in America, nor the largest university, but we do have the longest highway tunnel in America”.

The Salvage Gallery Crossing Act was attended by the communities of Giraldo and Cañasgordas and their mayorsalso the mayors of Santa Fe de Antioquia, Abriaquí, Uramita, Peque, San Juan de Urabá, Turbo, as well as the president of the assembly Juan Carlos Palacio, and the deputies Roque Arismendi and Dafflys Romaña.

“This changes the history of Cañasgordas, but it poses great challenges for us to articulate these works such as the tunnel and the ports of Urabáplaces us as one of the most strategic points in the department and for the country, to connect with the world, thank you all for this work,” said the mayor of Cañasgordas, Aicardo Antonio Urrego Úsuga.

Among the most emotional moments of the day, which included the recognition of a group of more than 20 construction workers with the imposition of the Antioquia flag and the Citizen Work Committee; the indigenous sages of the embera-chamí reservation Marcelino Tascón from Valparaíso, performed the mountain harmonization ritual.

“As traditional healers and indigenous people, we must be in harmony with Mother Earth, the sacred sites and ask the spirits for permission to continue protecting this work which is for the benefit of the people of Antioquia”, explained the wise Gustavo Vélez.

After this important engineering milestone, the Guillermo Gaviria Echeverri Tunnel project and its access roads, which is being developed with Contributions from the Government of Antioquia, the Mayor’s Office of Medellín and the participation of the National Institute of Roads, Invíasfocuses on the reach of the main tunnel, of which only 785 meters remain to be excavated and which could be achieved between the months of July and August.