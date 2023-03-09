The Government of Antioquia, in its commitment to intensify controls to combat illegality and protect the health and finances of Antioquia, managed to apprehend 45,472 packs of cigarettes and 317 snacks that do not register payment of consumption tax; in addition, 1,114 counterfeit liquor units. The cargo is valued at 227 million pesos.

This occurs as a result of procedures performed in Medellin by the group of operations, led by the Undersecretary of Revenue, of the Ministry of Finance, in conjunction with the Metropolitan Police of the Aburrá Valley and the Fiscal and Customs Police.

One of the operations was carried out in a warehouse, located in the west of the city, generating the closure for 30 days of the place and the capture of a person by the Tax and Customs Police. Another of the actions was carried out on a public road in the center of Medellín, where 43,460 seized cigarette packs were found, which were transported in a vehicle by two people. The Aburrá Valley Metropolitan Police made the respective arrests and confiscation of the vehicle.

“These results we are obtaining are very important because, in this way, We are strengthening the income of the department that is invested in culture, education and health. We want people who sell cigarettes and liquor to pay the corresponding taxes,” said the Operations Director of the Undersecretary of Income, Óscar Usme Ochoa.

The group of operations of the Undersecretariat of Revenue will spare no effort in its inspection function, surveillance and control of public establishments that sell liquor, cigarettes and tobacco.

This is how you can report cases of smuggling in Antioquia

It is worth mentioning that in this fight against illegality, the role of citizens is fundamental, That is why the call is for you to help us through two ways:

1. Entering the link to identify, through the stamp code, if a liquor is legal.

2. Anonymously denouncing an establishment that has and sells illegal liquor and cigarettes through the email [email protected] or by calling the telephone line 604-3837363.

Thanks to citizen information, In 2022, 285,000 units were seized, including liquor, snacks, and illegal cigarettes.