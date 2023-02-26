Thanks to the law against animal abuse in Colombia, cases in which justice is done and people responsible for attacking dogs, cats or other species end up in jail are becoming more common. This time, it was the turn of two men who, in different cases, attacked two defenseless dogs. One of them died after being run over and the other was attacked with a polisher.

Prosecutors from the Special Group for the Fight Against Animal Abuse (Gelma) made an accusation and obtained a sentence for these two separate acts of serious aggression against dogs in Tolima and Antioquia.

Sentences for affectation to ‘Canelo’

The Prosecutor’s Office managed to have Jesús Miguel Gutiérrez Bertel declared responsible for the attack on a dog named ‘Canelo’, which occurred in Bello (Antioquia), on May 16, 2022. The evidence provided in the process showed that this man attacked the canine in the neck with a polisher.

‘Canelo’ He underwent surgery several times and survived. Finally, one of the vets who treated him decided to adopt him. Gutiérrez Bertel was sentenced for the crime of animal abuse to nine months in prison and the payment of a fine equivalent to 3.75 current legal monthly minimum wages.

