Home News Antioquia: The sentence received by a man who attacked a dog with a polisher
News

Antioquia: The sentence received by a man who attacked a dog with a polisher

by admin
Antioquia: The sentence received by a man who attacked a dog with a polisher

Thanks to the law against animal abuse in Colombia, cases in which justice is done and people responsible for attacking dogs, cats or other species end up in jail are becoming more common. This time, it was the turn of two men who, in different cases, attacked two defenseless dogs. One of them died after being run over and the other was attacked with a polisher.

Prosecutors from the Special Group for the Fight Against Animal Abuse (Gelma) made an accusation and obtained a sentence for these two separate acts of serious aggression against dogs in Tolima and Antioquia.

Video: In San Andrés they threw a dog into the sea to be devoured by sharks

Sentences for affectation to ‘Canelo’

The Prosecutor’s Office managed to have Jesús Miguel Gutiérrez Bertel declared responsible for the attack on a dog named ‘Canelo’, which occurred in Bello (Antioquia), on May 16, 2022. The evidence provided in the process showed that this man attacked the canine in the neck with a polisher.

‘Canelo’ He underwent surgery several times and survived. Finally, one of the vets who treated him decided to adopt him. Gutiérrez Bertel was sentenced for the crime of animal abuse to nine months in prison and the payment of a fine equivalent to 3.75 current legal monthly minimum wages.

Besides: They tied genitals with wire to a dog to avoid getting pregnant

See also  Medellín: road closures for the weekend of February 11 and 12

You may also like

Schlein surprisingly wins the PD primaries and will...

They were ‘caught’ stealing in Neiva

The Euribor puts mortgage costs in Spain against...

“They all have the same story”

The hotel fired the cleaning staff and received...

They investigate the crime of a lender south...

Pulled off the viaduct, the driver died, section...

Condemn man who attacked ‘Canelo’ with a polisher

JP Morgan endorses investments with Banco Sabadell

Milan lights up for MuseoCity, the festival of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy