First Center in Colombia with care from gestation

Makia will accompany families from pregnancy, it will be the first disability care center in Colombia with this alternative. It will provide support and guidance when early warning signs are detected in the baby’s development or a condition that suggests a differential approach.

In the words of Dr. Jorge, “All disability processes have to bet on attending from the preconceptional phase to be able to identify the children who come with some type of alteration that is denoted from the ultrasound so that the families have the capacity to be prepared to accompany the child in his life potentiality”.

Attention in this approach denotes special importance in cases like David’s. He born in the sixth month of pregnancy, developed severe lateral sensorineural hearing loss and associated with that, cognitive delay, her mother did not have the opportunity to prepare for this situation before the birth.

“If other moms can, why not one? Accompany, offer the necessary therapies, look for alternatives and especially stop wondering why and better stand firmly on the why. I prepared myself psychologically for understand and support my son throughout this process”says Gloria Patricia Muñoz, David’s mother

Theirs is a living testimony of the importance of family accompaniment suitable during pregnancy.

“In each of our families we have people with disabilities; They are the angels in our homes.” this is how the first lady views people with disabilities.

At the consideration of the first lady, Luz Dariana, “Makia is not a building; It is a program that, already attends through the UAI motor, sensory, functional and vocational empowerment so that the beneficiaries have autonomy in their core and close and then in a labor field”.

Makia focuses attention on the dimensions of the individual and focuses on strengthening the capacities of children, adolescentsyoung people with disabilities and their families. As a comprehensive care center, it will provide educational support focused on strengthening the dimensions of development of people with disabilities and their families.

It was shown that by 2021, according to the data of the registry for Location and Characterization of people, 22,600 people from the East Antioquia have some type of disability.

There are three lines of action: Pedagogical, based on about three decades of experience of the Comprehensive Care Unit; therapeutic clinic, with specialists and treatments adjusted to the needs and technological management, to take advantage of technological advances as tools to adjust to daily life.

By the way The center will have specialized rooms to enhance the differential capacities of each individual: motor enhancement, sensory enhancement, functional enhancement and vocational enhancement.

The manager highlights that with the component of vocational empowerment they will seek to build life projects with young people focused on productivity to promote economic independence and personal dignity For this reason, they have sat down to knock on doors that allow them to achieve this objective.

“We have already begun to sit down with the businessmen in order for them to get to know and get involved with the project so that when the issue of empowering people begins, businessmen take the initiative to link them since they saw this project with great social impact from the genesis”, he says.

In the vocations emphasis, Locating a person with a disability is not just getting them ‘a job’since they recognize that it requires accompaniment for the employer on what the conditions are like to have a person with some condition and for the beneficiary when it comes to adapting to a new stage of his life.

“I feel that since the program we will be able to continue eliminating those obstacles that today’s society has, in addition to being able to strengthen the rehabilitation, education and technical aid programs for these people from the east and the department of Antioquia”, concludes Dr. Jorge Rivas.