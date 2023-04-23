Home » Antipas Mbusa Nyamwisi and Bintou Keita for the materialization of the P-DDRCS
Antipas Mbusa Nyamwisi and Bintou Keita for the materialization of the P-DDRCS

Antipas Mbusa Nyamwisi and Bintou Keita for the materialization of the P-DDRCS

A few days after his appointment, the Minister of State in charge of Regional Integration, Antipas MBUSA NYAMWISI continues to meet with several personalities from the sector. On Wednesday April 20, 2023, the latter had a one-on-one with the special representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Bintou Keita.

During this meeting, Bintou Keita presented the traditional courtesies to his host, before announcing the intention of MONUSCO to accompany the MinState in its new missions, in particular that of carrying the policy of the DRC within regional organizations.

Several other subjects were discussed between these two personalities, including the P-DDRCS, Program for Disarmament, Demobilization, and Community Recovery and Stabilization, the next Summit of Heads of State in Bujumbura, Burundi or the Roadmap of Luanda and that of Nairobi.

Antipas Mbusa and Bintou Keita explored different avenues that could lead to lasting peace in eastern DRC. The head of MONUSCO says she is convinced that the diplomatic component can help put out the fire in the eastern part of the country.

Regarding the security issue in the eastern part of the DRC and the dynamism and interest that some African countries give in the eastern crisis, the Ministry of Regional Integration strongly condemned Paul Kagame’s latest media outing. which, according to him, is likely to violate the sacrosanct principle of the African Union on the intangibility of borders inherited from colonization.

In addition, Mbusa Nyamwisi reassured the authorized voice of the UN in the DRC that the P-DDRCS will gain cruising speed in the short term, thanks to the sensitization of armed groups.

Jules Ninda

