Soldiers from the Humanitarian Demining Engineer Battalion No. 5 have managed to destroy a deadly trap that generated fear among the inhabitants of the village of La Libertad, located in the rural area of ​​Baraya, Huila.

This success adds to the efforts made by the department of Huila in terms of humanitarian demining, achieving that 92% of its territory is free of suspicion of antipersonnel mines and the remaining 8% is in intervention.

Lieutenant Colonel Julián Leonardo Martínez, commander of the 5th Humanitarian Demining Engineers Battalion, explained that, of the 37 municipalities that make up the department of Huila, 15 of them have been handed over to the population, while the main effort It is focused on the northern part of the department, in the municipalities of Baraya and Colombia. During the first quarter of 2023, 50,000 square meters have been cleared and seven artifacts have been destroyed in 14 polygons.

In addition to clearing tasks, antipersonnel mine risk education facilitators also visit the sidewalks and schools, training children, adolescents, and adults in the safe behaviors they should adopt in the areas.

It is estimated that at the national level more than 7,000 inhabitants already know the safe places through which they must transit and the actions to be taken in case of finding foreign objects in the areas they frequent.

In the first quarter of 2023, they have managed to clear more than 400,000 square meters of Colombian territory from suspected antipersonnel mines.