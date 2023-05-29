Antipersonnel mines continue to claim lives

The situation described in the text indicates that there is concern in various areas of Colombia due to the increase in victims of antipersonnel mines in the first quarter of 2023. In particular, in the Nariño region, the difficulty of the authorities to access certain areas due to threats from illegal armed groups, which prevents the Public Force from providing protection and assistance.

In the municipality of Tumaco, Nariño, the refusal of communities in areas such as Bajo Mira and Frontera to allow the entry of the police and the army due to intimidation by armed groups stands out. The Secretary of Government of Nariño, Andrés Zúñiga, has requested the creation of an urgent committee in the area to advance in a demining process, both humanitarian and military, since the armed structures control the territory and prevent access by the authorities.

Mention is made of the case of an indigenous governor of the Awá people in Tumaco who was seriously injured when activating an antipersonnel mine. This incident is added to the records of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which reports a total of 48 victims of antipersonnel mines and explosives of war in the first quarter of 2023 in various departments of the country. Nariño is the most affected department, followed by Antioquia, Chocó, Putumayo, Bolívar and Cauca.

The Indigenous Unit of the Awá People has denounced the installation of antipersonnel mines in its territory and has asked the National Government to urgently implement a humanitarian demining plan. Likewise, the articulation of humanitarian care strategies for victims of antipersonnel mines is requested from various institutions.

The presence of antipersonnel mines and war explosives has also generated confinement in some communities, especially in indigenous areas of Chocó. These artifacts represent a constant danger and affect the ways of life and the tranquility of the communities.

In Antioquia, historically one of the most affected departments, four events related to mines and unexploded ordnance were recorded up to February 2023. Although actions have been implemented to address the problem, the presence of illegal armed groups and the dispute over control of drug rents pose ongoing challenges.

In Cauca, 13 antipersonnel mines have been detonated in a controlled manner this year. Although some municipalities have been declared free of mines, the conflict between illegal armed groups for drug control may continue to generate the appearance of these devices.

In general, an urgent response from the National Government is required to face this situation, guarantee the safety of the communities, implement demining measures and provide humanitarian assistance to the victims of antipersonnel mines.