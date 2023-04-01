Between six and eight antisocials participated in the robbery that was planned on the afternoon of this Friday, March 31, at a bank in a shopping center in the El Fortín sector, on the Perimetral road.

Christian Mayorga, head of the Nueva Prosperina districtHe said that the antisocials intended to enter the bank vault using explosives.

After 2:20 p.m., they entered the shopping center with long and short weapons, and entered the bank, located at the foot of the main entrance, to intimidate users and employees of the financial company.

The facts

In the middle of the robbery, which took place in a period of five minutes, a security guard was injured by a blow to the head.

“Thanks to the quick operation, it was possible to prevent them from entering the vault and from activating the other explosive device,” Mayorga said.

After the alert, the police units were deployed on the site and mounted operations in various sectors.

In Socio Vivienda, after approximately ten minutes, they managed to find two antisocials (18 and 23 years old, with criminal records), in addition to bulletproof vests, the combo, two firearms and other evidence, such as credit cards, $800 dollars cash and two cell phones.

The amount of money would have been subtracted from the users who were in the financial unit.

In the vicinity of the shopping center, the police personnel of the Intervention and Rescue Group (GIR) maintained the procedures to deactivate an explosive device that failed to detonate in the middle of the attempt to violate the vault.

Likewise, investigative units continued with the inquiries inside and outside the shopping center. Traffic was limited on the Perimetral road, in the two lanes closest to the mall.

Outside, several company employees looked frightened by the attempt to enter the vault with explosive devices.